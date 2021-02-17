See Games Differently

Incredible Wooden Statues Of Dragon Ball, Gundam, Attack on Titan, And More

Screenshot: Woodart Vietnam/YouTube

Wood carvings are one of Vietnam’s traditional handicrafts, but instead of religious-themed works, DWoodart Studio specialises in stunning sculptures of popular anime, manga, and video game characters.

The artists first place (or sometimes draw) an illustration on a block of wood and use a chainsaw to cut away large slices. Then, the sculpture is painstakingly brought to life with chisels. These works can take weeks or even months. For example, the last sculpture feature below, which depicts the Korean MMORPG Gran Saga, took six months!

Artist Duy Tran does many of the pop cultured works at the studio but is also joined by the studio’s other talented artists.

Kotaku first featured this wonderful art back in 2019. Since then, so much more has been made!

