The Internet Reacts To The CD Projekt Red / Cyberpunk 2077 Hack

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: February 10, 2021 at 8:15 am -
Filed to:cd projekt red
cyberpunk 2077
Image: CD Projekt Red

Late Tuesday night, CD Projekt Red announced their enterprise servers had been breached and the hackers had left a ransom note. “Your have been EPICALLY pwned,” the text file read, threatening to release the source code for The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 and an unreleased version of The Witcher 3 if the studio didn’t comply.

So, naturally, the internet immediately responded with memes.

The first thing that caught the eye of fans: a Cyberpunk 2077 announcement without the game’s classic bright yellow background. Like the Victorian Premier in a suit after 12pm, it was a true sign that shit was about to go down.

Of course, some people helpfully restored the yellow background themselves:

But beyond that, you can imagine what the instantaneous joke from CD Projekt Red being hacked would be.

Perhaps the most brutal spin on the “hacking game” flex, though? This shot of a Kapersky anti-virus product that was marketed as a Cyberpunk 2077 tie-in. The timing doesn’t help either, at least not in Australia, with today apparently being the “Safer Internet Day” according to the eSafety Commissioner.

Once people were done making the easiest joke, the next port of call was the obvious text message. Who writes pwned these days? And what exactly was the whole point of the exercise? There was an extra level of disgust targeted at replies condoning the hack, with others (rightfully) noting that this doesn’t help make Cyberpunk 2077 a better game, not to mention the misery it causes for the hundreds of individual artists, coders, designers etc. in the middle.

If anything, it’s the individual devs in the middle at the most risk. The hacker note mentioned that files from HR and administration had been acquired, and users wondered how much difficulty that could cause CD Projekt (particularly with their ongoing lawsuits).

Others, rightfully so, noted that as the owners of the GOG platform, people should probably change their passwords before any data gets dumped online.

It’s not the first time CD Projekt has been hacked, of course. Back in 2017 the company warned that early design documents for Cyberpunk 2077 were host to ransom, along with other internal CD Projekt files. The company pledged not to cave into hackers then, saying the files were “unrepresentative” of Cyberpunk 2077‘s current vision.

