Internet Unites For Amazing Wii Shop Channel Jam Session

Composer, musician, and YouTuber Alex Moukala let loose a funky, bass-tastic remix of the Nintendo Wii theme music on Twitter yesterday and then invited other artists to do the same. The result is an impromptu jam session full of super-talented people showing their love for one of gaming’s quirkiest songs.

Moukala, whose music has been featured in trailers for movies like Avengers: Endgame, and who can frequently be spotted over on his YouTube channel breaking down his favourite video game soundtracks, kicked things off by adding a funky new bassline to the Wii console’s home menu music.

Mii Channel Music is funky pic.twitter.com/CH66SC2eTW — Alex Moukala (@alex_moukala) February 22, 2021

The Italian composer then called on others to join in, sharing the necessary sound files for them to contribute their own music. “I think this would sound even better with more instruments, so I invite any musician to join me and post their take with a #MiiChannelJam hashtag!”

It didn’t take long for lots of other musicians, including some responsible for amazing video game music of their own, to respond:

Mii Channel Music is Funky (with a silly guitar solo too)

thanks for the jams @alex_moukala!! #MiiChannelJam pic.twitter.com/ZplG8wvJGa — RichaadEB (@RichaadEB) February 22, 2021

Hey fellas,

This lady here wants to join the funk with some scattin'. ????????????

Alex slappin' it hard on that bass and Ro adding that funky vibe with his guitar is just so damn infectious ????????@alex_moukala @RoPanuganti https://t.co/sTbyHV7cu0 pic.twitter.com/oQ8Vi2x8rD — Julia ~Jayhan~ Handschin (@JayhanOfficial) February 22, 2021

Mii Channel is funky :^) Ty @alex_moukala for the invite! pic.twitter.com/mDRDXuTp9U — Ryan Lafford (@RyanLafford) February 22, 2021

Mii channel music is even funkier (original funk track by @alex_moukala, guitar by @FamilyJules7x) pic.twitter.com/Y79yCsnrsf — insaneintherainmusic (@insanerainmusic) February 22, 2021

Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes also joined in, as did Celeste and Sackboy: A Big Adventure composer Lena Raine, both of whom added their own synthy spins:

mii channel music is funky …and synthy! #MiiChannelJam (thanks @alex_moukala for the invite & funky lunch break jams ????) pic.twitter.com/sKVpeT0JgF — lena ⭐ raine (@kuraine) February 22, 2021

The jam session kept going. Violinist and composer Jeff Ball, who’s worked on Steven Universe and also made music for several games including Timespinner, added his own disco-y take:

Currently, each track is separate, but Moukala says he may look at compiling them into a single remix later in the week. For now, it’s just really cool to see so many talented artists riffing on a gaming classic. The internet! Sometimes it doesn’t suck and is in fact very awesome. Wrote Moukala, “This right here is the Video game Music equivalent to a Sea Shanty and I love it!”