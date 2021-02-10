See Games Differently

Japanese Animator Gets Four Months In Prison For Driving Without A Licence

Brian Ashcraft

Published 53 mins ago: February 10, 2021 at 10:30 pm -
Japanese Animator Gets Four Months In Prison For Driving Without A Licence
Photo: Takashi Aoyama / Stringer, Getty Images

This week at a Tokyo District Court, Animator Shiro Kudaka has been sentenced to four months in prison for driving without a licence and violating Japan’s Road Traffic Act.

Kudaka has animation, including earning key animator credits, for a number of popular TV series including Lupin III, Naruto, and Neon Genesis Evangelion. He has also worked on feature animated films such as Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew and Pokémon: Jirachi – Wish Maker.

According to Mainichi (via Yaraon! and ANN), Judged Hiroaki Kaize said that Kudaka did not have much regarding for following the law. Kudaka had been picked up for driving without a licence in June 2020. At that time, he had a suspended sentence for another case.

ANN points out that all this comes as the Japan Fair Trade Commission sent notice last month to anime studio Signal MD for not properly compensating Kudaka for his work.

