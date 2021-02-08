See Games Differently

Japanese Politicians Are Sorry For Ripping Off Anime Logo

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: February 8, 2021 at 10:30 pm -
Filed to:anime
aniplexcomicsdemon slayerdemon slayer kimetsu no yaibahuman interestmangapoliticsshonen mangatoonamiufotableyaiba
Japanese Politicians Are Sorry For Ripping Off Anime Logo
Screenshot: ANN News

Anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is box office smash in Japan. One politician was hoping some of its popularity would rub off, it seems, and borrowed the logo for a campaign poster.

Demon Slayer, of course, is a massively successful anime and manga.

Screenshot: ANN News Screenshot: ANN News

Fukuoka politician Makoto Oniki (鬼木誠) copied the logo, substituting his name for Kimetsu no Yaiba (鬼滅の刃). As the kanji character for 鬼 appears in both the anime’s title and Oniki’s last name, this was a visual pun of sorts.

The anime’s logo can be seen in the movie poster below:

Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI / Contributor, Getty Images Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI / Contributor, Getty Images

However, as ANN News reports, the politician was heavily criticised online for the unauthorised use of the logo and apologised.

Oniki is a member of the Liberal Democratic Party and a member of the National Diet.

“I have earnestly come to grips with any unpleasantness I have caused the creator [of Demon Slayer], the publisher, and fans,” stated Oniki. “I am truly sorry.”

The campaign posters featuring the logo have been removed.

Screenshot: MBS Screenshot: MBS

Oniki isn’t the first Japanese politician to get in trouble this month for knocking off Demon Slayer. Keisuke Mitsumoto, a city council member in Hyogo Prefecture, also knocked off Demon Slayer for a campaign poster.

The publisher told the press it was “absolutely not connected” to the campaign and Mitsumoto, who made the poster, apologised.

Photo: STR / Contributor, Getty Images Photo: STR / Contributor, Getty Images

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.