Japanese Politicians Are Sorry For Ripping Off Anime Logo

Anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is box office smash in Japan. One politician was hoping some of its popularity would rub off, it seems, and borrowed the logo for a campaign poster.

Demon Slayer, of course, is a massively successful anime and manga.

Screenshot: ANN News

Fukuoka politician Makoto Oniki (鬼木誠) copied the logo, substituting his name for Kimetsu no Yaiba (鬼滅の刃). As the kanji character for 鬼 appears in both the anime’s title and Oniki’s last name, this was a visual pun of sorts.

The anime’s logo can be seen in the movie poster below:

Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI / Contributor, Getty Images

However, as ANN News reports, the politician was heavily criticised online for the unauthorised use of the logo and apologised.

Oniki is a member of the Liberal Democratic Party and a member of the National Diet.

“I have earnestly come to grips with any unpleasantness I have caused the creator [of Demon Slayer], the publisher, and fans,” stated Oniki. “I am truly sorry.”

The campaign posters featuring the logo have been removed.

Screenshot: MBS

Oniki isn’t the first Japanese politician to get in trouble this month for knocking off Demon Slayer. Keisuke Mitsumoto, a city council member in Hyogo Prefecture, also knocked off Demon Slayer for a campaign poster.

The publisher told the press it was “absolutely not connected” to the campaign and Mitsumoto, who made the poster, apologised.