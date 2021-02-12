Japanese Vending Machines Tell People To Wear A Mask, Wash Their Hands And Gargle

This week, new vending machines that tell customers to fight the coronavirus were unveiled in Shiga Prefecture, Japan.

As NHK reports, the samurai-themed machines have a pre-recorded message that states, “Fight the coronavirus! Wear a mask, wash your hands, and gargle.” When people get their drink, the message adds, “Well done! Always be prepared.”

The machines are plastered with the samurai Todo Takatora. Besides drinks, they also sell canned disinfectant wipes as well as masks.

Screenshot: アミンチュ/YouTube

The vending machines are located at four spots throughout the town.