Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Look At Explosions

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: February 7, 2021 at 8:00 am -
This week on Snapshots we have some great screenshots from a bunch of different games, including a nice selection of games including God of War, Control, Cyberpunk 2077, and more!

Maybe he should look, because that one is pretty close, my dude. Watch out. It’s going to get you!

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

