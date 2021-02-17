See Games Differently

Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword Is Coming To Switch

2

Nathan Grayson

Published 58 mins ago: February 18, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
Image: Nintendo

Brightly coloured Legend of Zelda dark horse Skyward Sword is getting a second lease on life. Or a third, if you count the Wii U eShop re-release. But I don’t.

As part of today’s Nintendo Direct, the company announced that Skyward Sword is getting an HD re-release. The new Switch version will be out on July 16.

Originally, Skyward Sword used the Wiimote and nunchuck, and the new version will replicate that with the Switch Joy-Con’s motion control functionality. However, the game will also allow for button controls.

Skyward Sword was good, but it also marked the point at which many felt like the 3D Zelda formula began to grow stale. If it hadn’t been met with that kind of reception, we probably never would have gotten Breath of the Wild. That said, perhaps all these years later, people will better be able to appreciate the game on its own terms.

Comments

  • Im so excited for this. The motion controls honestly ruined this game for me and i never finished it. Now i can play it on a normal controller!! it also wont look so washed out as the original did

    Reply

    • 100% This.

      I only got about 1/3rd the way through then other things popped up and I gave away my Wii. So looking forward to this one !

      Reply
Show more comments

