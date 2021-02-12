See Games Differently

Let’s Remind Ourselves How Absurdly Good Mario Games Are

Published 48 mins ago: February 12, 2021 at 2:01 pm -
Filed to:bowsers fury
livestreamsuper mario 3d world
Image: Bowser's Fury

There’s a great comment flying around, one that says that Mario games accomplish more in a couple of hours than some AAA games do over 20 or 30. That’s a little unfair, but it does highlight an especially brilliant trait of Nintendo and Mario games: design that you can see.

A lot of games concentrate on their gameplay loop, or their underlying systems, open worlds or what have you. Mario games are highly visual: changing environments that all encapsulate a single theme or idea.

Super Mario 3D World, and Bowser’s Fury, are both brilliant about keeping everything fresh like this. And since the embargo is all lifted and the game’s out today, Leah and I will be venturing through 3D World and Bowser’s Fury (or parts of it, at least) together. Because Mario is always better with a friend, right?

The stream will run from 2:30pm-3:30pm AEDT today. You can can jump on board via our official Twitch channel. Follow that below or follow directly here.

You can join our Aussie Discord server as well. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

