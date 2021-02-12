Let’s Remind Ourselves How Absurdly Good Mario Games Are

There’s a great comment flying around, one that says that Mario games accomplish more in a couple of hours than some AAA games do over 20 or 30. That’s a little unfair, but it does highlight an especially brilliant trait of Nintendo and Mario games: design that you can see.

A lot of games concentrate on their gameplay loop, or their underlying systems, open worlds or what have you. Mario games are highly visual: changing environments that all encapsulate a single theme or idea.

Super Mario 3D World, and Bowser’s Fury, are both brilliant about keeping everything fresh like this. And since the embargo is all lifted and the game’s out today, Leah and I will be venturing through 3D World and Bowser’s Fury (or parts of it, at least) together. Because Mario is always better with a friend, right?

