Let’s See How Judgment On PS5 Looks Compared To The PS4 Version

Brian Ashcraft

Published 29 mins ago: February 5, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Judgment originally debuted as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2018. It looked great! As announced this week, the game is going multiplatform and bound for the PlayStation 5.

The game stars Japanese superstar Takuya Kimura as sleuth Takayuki Yagami as he tries to find a serial killer in Kamurocho, a fictionalized version of Shinjuku’s entertainment district Kabukicho.

Of course, the PlayStation 5 version should be a visual improvement. Right? But is it? Below are the trailers for both versions running side by side.

The Yakuza spin-off will be out on the new consoles this April, so Sega still has a few months before release.

In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s Judgment right here. 

