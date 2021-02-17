See Games Differently

Let’s See The Nier Replicant Remaster Compared To The Original

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: February 17, 2021 at 10:30 pm -
Filed to:creative works
drakengardnierreplicantsingle player video gamesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanwindows games
Let’s See The Nier Replicant Remaster Compared To The Original
Screenshot: Cycu1/YouTube

To mark the game’s tenth anniversary, a Nier Replicant remaster was announced for the PS4, Xbox One, and Steam. Let’s see how the game, so far, stacks up against the PlayStation 3 original. 

While there could be slight differences in the final retail version, the comparison shows that the remaster has undergone a good polish graphics-wise.

This is obvious, of course, but seeing what exactly was changed is fascinating. Plus, the remaster seems closer visually to Nier: Automata.

The remaster, titled Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, does have a host of other changes, including fully voiced dialogue, a rearranged musical score, and new story elements, among other additions.

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will be released this April. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.