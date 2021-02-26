Let’s Work Through A Virtual Escape Room Together

Something we’ve always wanted to do for ages is get some live board game action for you all. So today, that’s what we’re doing.

Earlier this week Leah wrote about the joy of Unlock!, a series of board game adventures akin to escape rooms. You’ll receive a deck of cards, sometimes a map, and occasionally other accessories to complete all the various missions.

Leah absolutely loved the first two sets, but reading about a board game is very different to seeing it in action.

So that’s what we’re going to do today. We’ll be playing Unlock! live on stream from 2:30pm-3:30pm AEDT today. You can can jump on board via our official Twitch channel, and if you jump into the Twitch chat you’ll be able to play along with us, suggest solutions and enjoy the journey together.

I’m super keen for this. Board games can be traditionally difficult to stream without the right setup. So if you can all praise Leah in the comments for doing the camera work necessary, that’d be great.

You can join our Aussie Discord server as well. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.

Are there other board games you’d love to see us play? (I’d really like to showcase a game of Dune one day, but God knows how we’re going to get that to work.)