See Games Differently

Let’s Work Through A Virtual Escape Room Together

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 22 mins ago: February 26, 2021 at 1:14 pm -
Filed to:escape room
livestreamunlock!
Let’s Work Through A Virtual Escape Room Together
Image: Leah Williams (Kotaku Australia)
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Something we’ve always wanted to do for ages is get some live board game action for you all. So today, that’s what we’re doing.

Earlier this week Leah wrote about the joy of Unlock!, a series of board game adventures akin to escape rooms. You’ll receive a deck of cards, sometimes a map, and occasionally other accessories to complete all the various missions.

Leah absolutely loved the first two sets, but reading about a board game is very different to seeing it in action.

So that’s what we’re going to do today. We’ll be playing Unlock! live on stream from 2:30pm-3:30pm AEDT today. You can can jump on board via our official Twitch channel, and if you jump into the Twitch chat you’ll be able to play along with us, suggest solutions and enjoy the journey together.

I’m super keen for this. Board games can be traditionally difficult to stream without the right setup. So if you can all praise Leah in the comments for doing the camera work necessary, that’d be great.

You can join our Aussie Discord server as well. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.

Are there other board games you’d love to see us play? (I’d really like to showcase a game of Dune one day, but God knows how we’re going to get that to work.)

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.