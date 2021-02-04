See Games Differently

Man Arrested After Selling A Hacked Sobble From Pokémon Sword and Shield

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: February 5, 2021 at 12:30 am
People in Aichi Prefecture, Japan have arrested a 23-year-old man for violating the country’s Unfair Competition Prevention Act. According to Asahi News, the suspect is accused of selling a modded Sobble.

Last April, the suspect, an unemployed Nagoya resident, allegedly hacked the character via computer and sold it to a Kyoto man for 4,400 yen ($US42 ($55)). At a press conference today, the prefectural police showed the desktop PC used to alter the data.

The suspect, Asahi News adds, is said to have confessed.

Under Japanese law, improper activity like this violates the Unfair Competition Prevention Act.

For a year until last November, the man is believed to have earned 1,150,000 yen ($US10,900 ($14,317)) for selling modded Pokémon Sword and Shield characters.

