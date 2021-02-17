See Games Differently

Mario Golf Super Rush Swings Onto Switch June 25

Mike Fahey

Published 15 mins ago: February 18, 2021 at 10:40 am
Screenshot: Nintendo

One of Mario’s most satisfying side-activities makes its Switch debut on June 25 with the release of Mario Golf Super Rush.

It’s golf, only with Mario characters. Check the wind, examine the terrain, hit the ball, repeat. Use Joy-Con motion controls to pretend you’re playing on a much better Wii. Participate in Speed Golf mode, which sounds like the opposite of real golf, or take your Mii character through the game’s story mode.

Mario plus golf generally equals good. We’ll see if that holds true come June 25. Pre-orders for the game are live now, through the Nintendo website and the eShop.

