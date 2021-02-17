See Games Differently

Mario Stuff Comes To Animal Crossing: New Horizons March 1

Mike Fahey

Published 1 hour ago: February 18, 2021 at 9:28 am -
Mario Stuff Comes To Animal Crossing: New Horizons March 1
OMG THEY ARE SO CUTE. (Screenshot: Nintendo)

You know what was missing from Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Official Mario stuff. Bricks. Question boxes. Flags. Costumes. All that and more comes to your furry island paradise on February 25 as part of a free update celebrating the plumber’s 35th anniversary.

The update, teased at the end of the reveal of last month’s Festivale video, drops on February 25, with various Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad-flavoured items available in the Nook shop starting March 1. As a player in the middle of completely redecorating their island, I am very pleased with this timing.

Oh man, there’s even a Wario outfit. No Waluigi, but we’re used to that by now.

