See Games Differently

Meet The Evil Big Bird

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: February 7, 2021 at 2:35 am -
Filed to:gamestop
human interestrobinhoodrwallstreetbetsshort sellingsubreddits
Meet The Evil Big Bird

This week we talk about all the GameStop madness, check out just how tall that tall lady from Resident Evil Village is, watch the new trailer for the upcoming Overwatch event, run around in some extremely tall shoes, and meet the evil and scary Big Bird from Brazil.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

GameStop’s Stock Can’t Save You

GameStop’s Stock Can’t Save You

GameStop’s rollercoaster ride through the absurd machinery of the stock market has been fun to watch. It sent some of CNBC’s finest minds scrambling to Wikipedia to find out what Reddit is and allowed for Very Serious Thought Leaders to peddle all sorts of pet theories, like blaming GameStop’s unlikely...

Read more

A big shoutout to Ethan who has continued to do some of the best writing about the ongoing GameStop stock situation. If you want to understand what’s happening read his blogs.

Let’s Compare Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu To Other Tall Video Game Characters

Let’s Compare Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu To Other Tall Video Game Characters

Lady Dimitrescu, otherwise known as Resident Evil Village’s Tall Vampire Lady, is very tall. Capcom confirmed yesterday that she stands at nine feet, six inches tall. That got me thinking: How does she compare to other video game characters?

Read more

Tall lady is very tall. How tall? This tall.

A 12-Year Dream

A 12-Year Dream

Let me tell you the best thing about being editor-in-chief of Kotaku.

Read more

Stephen Totilo was my first real boss at my first real job. He taught me a lot. He hired me even though I pitched ideas like a weekly feature where I dunk on Pokemon. He’s a great person and it’s weird working today now that he’s no longer my boss.

Tweets!

Big Bird, I don’t want to be rude, but your cousin from Brazil is fucking scaring the shit out of me, an adult.

They cut the clip off, but he then said “… is a terrible thing. Let’s all get back into books or comics.”

But like… I’d play this game.

News From The Past Week

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.