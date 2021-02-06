Meet The Evil Big Bird

This week we talk about all the GameStop madness, check out just how tall that tall lady from Resident Evil Village is, watch the new trailer for the upcoming Overwatch event, run around in some extremely tall shoes, and meet the evil and scary Big Bird from Brazil.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

GameStop’s Stock Can’t Save You GameStop’s rollercoaster ride through the absurd machinery of the stock market has been fun to watch. It sent some of CNBC’s finest minds scrambling to Wikipedia to find out what Reddit is and allowed for Very Serious Thought Leaders to peddle all sorts of pet theories, like blaming GameStop’s unlikely... Read more

A big shoutout to Ethan who has continued to do some of the best writing about the ongoing GameStop stock situation. If you want to understand what’s happening read his blogs.

Let’s Compare Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu To Other Tall Video Game Characters Lady Dimitrescu, otherwise known as Resident Evil Village’s Tall Vampire Lady, is very tall. Capcom confirmed yesterday that she stands at nine feet, six inches tall. That got me thinking: How does she compare to other video game characters? Read more

Tall lady is very tall. How tall? This tall.

A 12-Year Dream Let me tell you the best thing about being editor-in-chief of Kotaku. Read more

Stephen Totilo was my first real boss at my first real job. He taught me a lot. He hired me even though I pitched ideas like a weekly feature where I dunk on Pokemon. He’s a great person and it’s weird working today now that he’s no longer my boss.

Tweets!

This is Garibaldo from Brazil! He may look scary, but he’s one of the nicest birds I know! pic.twitter.com/fEO4xoLExF — Big Bird (@BigBird) February 5, 2021

Big Bird, I don’t want to be rude, but your cousin from Brazil is fucking scaring the shit out of me, an adult.

They cut the clip off, but he then said “… is a terrible thing. Let’s all get back into books or comics.”

I GOT THIS FUCIKING AD I WAS TRYING NOT TO PUKE LAUGHBING pic.twitter.com/wZ1ce8Gt3V — stan (@takakinnie) February 3, 2021

But like… I’d play this game.

News From The Past Week

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week