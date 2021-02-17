Here’s A Proper Look At Mortal Kombat’s Kano

I’m a sucker for a real good movie poster. So any day when I get to pair that with one of my favourite cult classics — Mortal Kombat hitting the big screen — is a good day indeed.

Today we’ve got a look at one of the full-length shots of one of the main characters for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, the one shot down in South Australia.

After lengthy coronavirus-induced delays, the movie is almost here. It’s officially launching locally on April 15, a day before the United States, the UK and most of Europe.

We’ll have a ton of stories around the film in the coming weeks, but for now we’ve got an exclusive look at one of the interactive movie posters. This one provides a full-length shot of Kano, who’s being played by Josh Lawson (Anchorman 2, Superstore, House of Lies). And maybe it’s just me, but as much as I loved the original Mortal Kombat, it’s nice that an actual Aussie is playing Kano this time — as opposed to the 1995 film, where Kano was played by British actor Trevor Goddard.

While you wait for April 15, there’s plenty of good Mortal Kombat action to catch up on outside of the video games. Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge (which has Joel McHale and Jennifer Carpenter, amazingly), launched on Netflix Australia last year. The original Mortal Kombat movie is available through Google Play locally, and don’t forget the excellent Mortal Kombat: Legacy, the direct-to-YouTube series borne out of the Mortal Kombat: Rebirth short film.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for more info on the Mortal Kombat live action movie ahead of its release on April 15.