Come On And Slam Because NBA 2K21 Is $60 Off Today

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

2K Game’s NBA series is as reliable as sports games get. While each new iteration brings in some new gameplay elements (not to mention boosted graphics), if you’ve played one of them within the last five or so years, you’ve kind of played them all. Amazon is currently running a deal on the most recent series entry, NBA 2K21, for both the PS4 and Xbox One editions, along with the next gen PS5 and Series X iterations.

There’s no telling when this discount will expire, so don’t miss out on it. You can check out the deals for specific consoles below.

The PS4 edition of NBA 2K21 has been discounted to $39, so you’ll save $60.95 off the RRP. This new instalment includes most of the features of NBA 2K20. However, a new mode, MyTEAM Limited, has been added to the game.

MyTEAM Limited mode is an online, five-on-five multiplayer that is only available for play on Friday through to Sunday each week. While this might sound like a standard game, there’s a twist – each week includes a different rules and restrictions for players. For example, one week you might only be able to use a team younger than 23-years-old.

If you’re one of the lucky people who managed to get a PS5 before they sold out everywhere and you’re tossing up over whether you want to go with the PS4 copy over the PS5, ask yourself this – do you want the best version of the game, or do you want the cheapest copy of the game?

If the latter, go grab the PS4 copy and use the PS5’s backwards compatibility. But if you want to make use of your PS5’s hardware, you can pick up the next gen version of 2K21 for $88, down from $109.95.

The Mamba Forever edition has also been discounted from $149.95 to $119. This version of the game includes a stack of in-game perks, including 100K Virtual Currency, 10K MyTEAM Points, 10 MyTEAM Tokens, 60 MyCAREER Skill Boosts, 40 MyTEAM Promo Packs, and the Kobe Bryant Digital Collection (to name a few).

READ MORE NBA 2K21 On Xbox Series X Has Ultra-Realistic Sweat And A Gorgeous Djimon Hounsou

The Xbox One version of NBA 2K21 is now $39, down from $99.95. That’s a solid 61% off the RRP.

As with previous NBA 2K games, 2K21 features MyCAREER mode, which lets you start out as a customisable high school rookie, slowly making your way through college league basketball and eventually into the NBA.

The Xbox Series X edition of 2K21 has been discounted to $88, so you’ll save $21.95 off the RRP. That’s not a huge saving – especially compared to the Xbox One edition – but at least you’ll get the game for less than $100.

Like the PS5 version, you need to ask yourself whether you want to go the cheaper route and pick up the Xbox One copy of the game, making use the Series X’s backwards compatibility, or do you want to make use of your new console’s full abilities?

The Mamba Forever edition is also available for $109, down from $149.95. You can check out the full range of perks available for this edition of the game here.