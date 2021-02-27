New Pokemon Games, New Final Fantasy VII Spin-Offs, Anthem Is Done, Call Of Duty Is Way Too Big, And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint we learn about the next terrible thing involving Cyberpunk 2077, learn the future of Anthem, check out a new trailer for more Hot Wheels in Forza, talk about some good dads and watch Destiny 2 players jump off a cliff over and over.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Destiny 2 Players Are Jumping Off Cliffs To Avoid Playing Trials Of Osiris
It happened to me: I was looking for groups on the Destiny 2 app to play Trials of Osiris with, joined one, and then found myself jumping off a clif for the next few minutes in a tribute to just how unfun the game’s competitive PVP loot grind can be.Read more
Eventually, you need to just realise you don’t really want to play the game anymore. As I’ve said before: It’s ok to stop playing.
Final Fantasy Got It Right With Two Black Fathers
Lately, dads have become the video game industry’s pet trope. There are a ton of games that have won a lot of awards about trying, failing, and in very few cases, succeeding at being a dad. But that trend largely excludes Black fathers (with one extremely notable exception), since the...Read more
Barret is a very good daddy.
Early Bugsnax Idea Had You Skinning And Butchering Them
Look, we knew Bugsnax was a cute game with a dark heart, but this is particularly bleak.Read more
Hold up, going to go scream for a few minutes. Don’t mind me. Cover your ears.
Report: Hack Locked Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Out Of Their Computers For Two Weeks
Earlier this month, you may have read about a major cyber attack against Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red. According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, that hack all but halted work at the Polish game studio for two weeks.Read more
Every week I think “Well, the Cyberpunk situation can’t get any weirder, worse, or dumber. “ And then, like clockwork, I’m proven wrong. Again and again.
News From The Past Week
- Here’s March 2021’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Here’s March 2021’s Xbox Live Games With Gold
- Report: Stadia Blew Millions On Red Dead Redemption 2 And Other Ports
- Here’s How The New Pokémon Snap Works
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus Is A New Open-World Game Coming In 2022
- Switch Is Getting Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Remakes In Late 2021
- Sony’s Illustrious Japan Studio Is Basically Done For
- Square Enix Announces Two More Final Fantasy VII Games
- Everything Sony Announced During Today’s PlayStation State Of Play
After Anthem’s Failure, Dragon Age 4 Will Reportedly Be Single-Player Only
We praise dancing in the Chantry y’all! According to a report from Bloomberg, EA is allowing BioWare to ditch “all multiplayer components” originally planned for the latest game in the Dragon Age series.Read more
- Destiny 2‘s Next Big Expansion The Witch Queen Delayed To 2022
- Call Of Duty Is Getting Too Big For Your Base PS4, Activision Warns
- BioWare Says It’s Giving Up On Anthem
- Sony Finally Announces Next-Gen VR For PS5
- Pokémon Go Devs Have Punished Over 5 Million Cheaters Since 2020
- Cyberpunk 2077‘s Next Big Patch Delayed Following Cyber Attack
- PS4-Exclusive Days Gone Coming To PC This Spring
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Delayed Past 2021, Developers Removed From Project, Preorders Halted
- Google’s Facing A Class-Action Suit Over Stadia’s Lack Of True 4K Gaming
Trailers And Videos From The Past Week
