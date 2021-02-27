New Pokemon Games, New Final Fantasy VII Spin-Offs, Anthem Is Done, Call Of Duty Is Way Too Big, And More

See Games Differently

Published 1 hour ago: February 28, 2021 at 2:30 am -
Image: The Pokemon Company / EA / Square Enix / Kotaku
This week on Morning Checkpoint we learn about the next terrible thing involving Cyberpunk 2077, learn the future of Anthem, check out a new trailer for more Hot Wheels in Forza, talk about some good dads and watch Destiny 2 players jump off a cliff over and over.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Destiny 2 Players Are Jumping Off Cliffs To Avoid Playing Trials Of Osiris

It happened to me: I was looking for groups on the Destiny 2 app to play Trials of Osiris with, joined one, and then found myself jumping off a clif for the next few minutes in a tribute to just how unfun the game’s competitive PVP loot grind can be.

Eventually, you need to just realise you don’t really want to play the game anymore. As I’ve said before: It’s ok to stop playing.

Final Fantasy Got It Right With Two Black Fathers

Lately, dads have become the video game industry’s pet trope. There are a ton of games that have won a lot of awards about trying, failing, and in very few cases, succeeding at being a dad. But that trend largely excludes Black fathers (with one extremely notable exception), since the...

Barret is a very good daddy.

Early Bugsnax Idea Had You Skinning And Butchering Them

Look, we knew Bugsnax was a cute game with a dark heart, but this is particularly bleak.

Hold up, going to go scream for a few minutes. Don’t mind me. Cover your ears.

Report: Hack Locked Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Out Of Their Computers For Two Weeks

Earlier this month, you may have read about a major cyber attack against Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red. According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, that hack all but halted work at the Polish game studio for two weeks.

Every week I think “Well, the Cyberpunk situation can’t get any weirder, worse, or dumber. “ And then, like clockwork, I’m proven wrong. Again and again.

News From The Past Week

After Anthem’s Failure, Dragon Age 4 Will Reportedly Be Single-Player Only

We praise dancing in the Chantry y’all! According to a report from Bloomberg, EA is allowing BioWare to ditch “all multiplayer components” originally planned for the latest game in the Dragon Age series.

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week

