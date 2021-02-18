See Games Differently

Nintendo Announced A Lovely Looking Summer Game For Japan

Brian Ashcraft

Published 25 mins ago: February 18, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Filed to:bandai visual
boku no natsuyasumicrayon shin chancrayon shin chan oracreative worksfunimationmangamillennium kitchenseinen mangashinshin ei animationvideo games developed in japanvideo gaming
Nintendo Announced A Lovely Looking Summer Game For Japan
Screenshot: Nintendo

During the Japanese version of this week’s Nintendo Direct, a pleasant surprise was announced: a summertime game with everyone’s favourite anime five-year-old from the anime Crayon Shin-chan.

Called Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi (Crayon Shin-chan: My Summer Vacation With The Professor), the game lets players enjoy summertime in a small town in Kyushu, Japan.

This might seem familiar. In Japan, there is a series of games called Boku no Natsuyasumi (My Summer Vacation) that Sony published for PlayStation hardware. The first one was released in 2000 and followed the adventures of a young boy on vacation at a relative’s place in the countryside as he catches bugs and goes fishing. Sequels and ports followed, and the appeal of these games is that they do a terrific job of capturing rural Japan during the summer.

Boku no Natsuyasumi’s creator Kaz Ayabe created this upcoming Shin-chan game, doing the layout, writing the script, and the concept. From the trailer, it still looks like the world of Shin-chan, but with Ayabe’s wonderfully lush summertime touches.

Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi will be released this summer in Japan on the Nintendo Switch.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.