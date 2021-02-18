Nintendo Announced A Lovely Looking Summer Game For Japan

During the Japanese version of this week’s Nintendo Direct, a pleasant surprise was announced: a summertime game with everyone’s favourite anime five-year-old from the anime Crayon Shin-chan.

Called Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi (Crayon Shin-chan: My Summer Vacation With The Professor), the game lets players enjoy summertime in a small town in Kyushu, Japan.

This might seem familiar. In Japan, there is a series of games called Boku no Natsuyasumi (My Summer Vacation) that Sony published for PlayStation hardware. The first one was released in 2000 and followed the adventures of a young boy on vacation at a relative’s place in the countryside as he catches bugs and goes fishing. Sequels and ports followed, and the appeal of these games is that they do a terrific job of capturing rural Japan during the summer.

Boku no Natsuyasumi’s creator Kaz Ayabe created this upcoming Shin-chan game, doing the layout, writing the script, and the concept. From the trailer, it still looks like the world of Shin-chan, but with Ayabe’s wonderfully lush summertime touches.

Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi will be released this summer in Japan on the Nintendo Switch.