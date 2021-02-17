See Games Differently

Nintendo Announces Splatoon 3, Out 2022

Ari Notis

Published 35 mins ago: February 18, 2021 at 10:13 am -
Screenshot: Nintendo / YouTube

When you see dusty backdrops and derelict train yards, you probably think of, well, anything other than the very colourful Splatoon series. But that’s how Nintendo initially showed off next year’s Splatoon 3 during today’s Nintendo Direct.

Not gonna lie, of all the games we could’ve seen cap off the first Direct in a bazillion years — be it Bayonetta 3, the Breath of the Wild sequel, Metroid Prime 4, or a Kirby Air Ride re-release — I don’t know, a guy can hope. Splatoon 3 was entirely absent from my bingo card. Still, despite the fact that today’s stream was light on details, Splatoon 3 looks pretty sweet, just as bombastic as the previous entries.

Here’s a trailer:

Splatoon 3 is planned for a 2022 release.

