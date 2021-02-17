See Games Differently

Nintendo Sorry There Isn’t Any Breath Of The Wild 2 News

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: February 18, 2021 at 9:44 am -
Image: Nintendo

When Zelda boss Eiji Aonuma made a brief appearance on today’s Nintendo Direct, it sparked some brief hope that there might be news on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. There was not.

Indeed, Aonuma — who was actually there to debut Skyward Sword on the Switch — opened his address by apologising for the lack of Breath of the Wild 2 news, and that there wouldn’t be any updates today.

He did say development was progressing smoothly, so sure, great. It’s still a bummer that this Direct, the first we’ve had in ages, couldn’t even tell us something about a game that was first announced in June 2019, and which we still know so little about.

Nintendo has been great lately at announcing new games then saying, hey, this is actually out really soon! Sadly Breath of the Wild 2 doesn’t fall into, or anywhere near, that category.

There is a bright spot, though: Aonuma did promise that “more information” is planned for release later this year, so there’s that!

