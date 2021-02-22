eBay Is Flogging The Nintendo Switch For $299

If this isn’t your first time to the bargains rodeo, you’ll know that Nintendo Switch deals can disappear as quickly as they appear. Especially when the deal is an impressive $170 off the retail price.
If you head over to eBay, you’ll see that the Nintendo Switch is currently going for $299, down from $469. You’ll be saving yourself a whopping 36% off the RRP. This deal will be available in two drops, one at 10am and another at 2pm AEDT
This deal is only available to eBay Plus members, so make sure you’ve signed up before buying. The first month of an eBay Plus membership is free, so if you’re not keen on committing to a subscription you can grab your cheap Nintendo Switch and then cancel your account.
This deal is a part of eBay’s new eBay Tuesday promotion, where the online shopfront will be offering massive deals on hot ticket items for eBay Plus members.
If you need some extra storage space, you can pick up a 400gb Sandisk Ultra microSD for $70.14, down from $163.90.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Other Nintendo Switch deals
If you missed out on grabbing a cheap Nintendo Switch from eBay, Amazon is currently selling the Mario Red & Blue edition console for $398. It’s not quite the huge $170 off that eBay are offering, but it’s better than no discount at all.
If you want to make use of that $170 you’ve saved on the console, Amazon also have a few deals going for various Switch games.
Here’s a list of Nintendo Switch games that are currently on sale:
- Borderlands Legendary Collection – $38 (down from $89.95)
- Cadence of Hyrule – $38 (down from $59.95)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise – $29 (down from $69.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $58 (down from $89.95)
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – $69 (down from $89.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – $59 (down from $89.95)
- The Outer Worlds – $49 (down from $89.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $48 (down from $79.95)
- Persona 5 Strikers – $78 (down from $99.95)
- Pokemon Shield – $48 (down from $79.95)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition – $24 (down from $49.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – $98 (down from $124.95)
- Sonic Mania Plus – $39 (down from $49.95)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $59.95 (down from $79.95)
- The Wonderful 101 (Remastered) – $40.77 (down from $89.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles (Definitive Edition) – $48 (down from $79.95)
