See Games Differently

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Psycho Dream And Three Other Random-Arse Retro Games

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: February 11, 2021 at 3:30 am -
Filed to:megami tensei
nintendo switch onlineplatform gamesprehistorikprehistorik manrole playing video gamessingle player video gamestechnology internetvideo game consolesvideo game sequelsvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gaming
Nintendo Switch Online Adds Psycho Dream And Three Other Random-Arse Retro Games
Psycho Dream, available outside of Japan for the first time. (Screenshot: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Online’s slowly-growing Super Nintendo and NES library adds four more old games on February 17, including Doomsday Warrior, Prehistorik Man, Fire ’n Ice, and Psycho Dream, a former Japanese exclusive that scored 18 out of 40 in Famitsu. Hooray.

No offence to fans of NES classic puzzler Fire ’n Ice, also known as Solomon’s Key 2, or perfectly fine Super NES platformer Prehistorik Man, but this is one odd group of games Nintendo’s dropping on subscribers to its $US20 ($26)-a-month online service. It’s hard to imagine someone on the fence about subbing being convinced by any of these offerings. I suppose every new game addition gives us hope that the games we really want will show up. Like Shin Megami Tensei II, which Japan gets in addition to these four on the same day.

Fire 'n Ice is fine. (Screenshot: Nintendo) Fire 'n Ice is fine. (Screenshot: Nintendo)

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.