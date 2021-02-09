See Games Differently

Nioh 2’s PC Release Has Some Bad News And Good News

The bad news first: Nioh 2 Complete Edition on PC, out last week, is optimised pretty terribly, and has weird bugs, like the game’s keyboard + mouse control method being almost unusable since the on-screen prompts still only appear for a controller.

Now for the good news: the game’s getting DLSS/witchcraft support soon, which should clean up a lot of those performance issues, while the keyboard prompts and some other bugs will also be addressed in “upcoming updates”.

Circling back around to the bad news again: this still sucks for anyone whose card can’t run DLSS, and even for those who can, DLSS is supposed to be a way of really making games sing, not a crutch to achieve basic performance standards!

The updates being planned to address these issues and implement DLSS support are due to hit “during February and March”.

