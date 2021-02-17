See Games Differently

No Thank You, Animal Crossing Mario

John Walker

Published 23 mins ago: February 18, 2021 at 10:30 am -
No Thank You, Animal Crossing Mario
Stay up to watch the Nintendo Direct they said. Help us with the edits as the stories go live they requested. Sure, sure I replied, I was going to watch anyway, why not. And then they said Mario was coming to Animal Crossing. And now I don’t get to sleep. Ever again.

Everything is wrong. Everything. This is the knock-off Mario your aunt would buy, not knowing the difference between it and the real one. It’s the Mario that would show up to your seventh birthday party after your parents started drinking. It’s the Mario that looks over you when you’re sleeping, staring, always staring.

He will kill us all.

