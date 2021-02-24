On March 4, at 9:00 a.m. ET, Nintendo will reveal details, including a release date, about the new S

On March 4, at 9:00 a.m. ET, Nintendo will reveal details, including a release date, about the new Super Smash Bros. fighters, Pyra and Mythra. The stream will last about 35 minutes. No news about other fighters. Sorry, Waluigi fans!