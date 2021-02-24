On March 4, at 9:00 a.m. ET, Nintendo will reveal details, including a release date, about the new S

See Games Differently

Ari Notis

Published 1 hour ago: February 25, 2021 at 2:04 am -
Filed to:bandai namco games
super smash brossuper smash bros ultimatevideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gamingwaluigiwario
Screenshot: Nintendo / YouTube
On March 4, at 9:00 a.m. ET, Nintendo will reveal details, including a release date, about the new Super Smash Bros. fighters, Pyra and Mythra. The stream will last about 35 minutes. No news about other fighters. Sorry, Waluigi fans!

