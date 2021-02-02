Oz Comic-Con Sets March Date For Pop-Up Festival In Sydney

Oz Comic-Con is back with a brand new pop-up show planned to launch at the Sydney Showground this March. It’s the first convention since the coronavirus pandemic and while plans may still change, the prospect is an exciting one. If you’ve been waiting for the chance to show off your latest cosplay (or like me, you’ve been sitting on one since March last year), this is the event to watch.

From March 6 to 7, pop culture fans can head down to the Showgrounds for workshops, panels, merchandise, cosplay and other activities including Creators Live, a glimpse into the world of local content creators, and Cosplay Active, a cosplay comp for mainstream competitors.

Guests currently confirmed for the event include writer Queenie Chan (The Dreaming, Fabled Kingdom), Christopher Sequeria (Sherlock Holmes: The Australian Casebook), Louie Joyce (Haphaven) and wrestling cosplayer extraordinaire JusZ Cosplay.

They’ll be joined by other local guests as we get closer to the event.

The current plan is to operate the show similarly to years past with changes to capacity limits, regulations for mask wearing and other safety procedures to ensure everything runs smoothly. Session times will also be spaced out to allow better crowd management. While it appears the Oz Comic-Con Pop-Up does have the go-ahead, it’s important to remember the volatility of in-person events right now.

It’s highly possible there’ll be further changes to how Oz Comic-Con is run depending on the circumstances Sydney finds itself in March. Two months is a long way off, and everything could change before then.

Tickets for Oz Comic-Con Pop Up are on sale now, but be aware these plans are currently subject to change. Stay tuned to the Oz Comic-Con website to keep up to date with the latest advice.

Fingers crossed we’ll all be able to get together safely this March to celebrate the weird and wonderful world of pop culture.