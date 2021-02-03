PC Cases Catch Fire, Company Responsible Eventually Apologises

There have been complaints for a few months now that one of PC case company NZXT’s products has been catching fire. This week, the company has finally apologised and removed the case from its store.

The issues concerned their H1 case, which is basically a very big, Xbox Series X-like box. As OC3D report, “it looks like the screws on the H1’s PCIe Riser Card are causing a short circuit, causing sparks to fly, smoke to generate and burns on the H1’s PCIe riser card.”

One owner managed to film the short circuit taking place, complete with ensuing flames.

After initially failing to address the issue when it was first reported last year, then putting forward a half-assed fix that involved swapping out some metal screws for some nylon ones, NZXT has finally — mostly thanks to increasing pressure from PC hardware sites — issued a statement on their company site and taken more concrete steps to make this right.

That statement reads (emphasis mine):