See Games Differently

Pedro Pascal To Portray Joel In HBO’s The Last Of Us

Alexandra Hall

Published 18 mins ago: February 11, 2021 at 3:30 pm -
Filed to:bella ramsey
ellieentertainment culturefictionfictional charactersgame of throneshbohuman interestjoeloberyn martellpedro pascalthe last of usvideo game characters
Pedro Pascal To Portray Joel In HBO’s The Last Of Us
Image: Naughty Dog / Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

Deadline reports that Pedro Pascal, well known for Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian, will be starring as Joel in HBO’s upcoming television adaptation of The Last of Us.

First announced last March, the show’s plot will follow that of the original 2013 video game, with Pascal’s Joel struggling to cross a post-apocalyptic former United States alongside Ellie, a teenage girl who may hold the key to humanity’s future. Expect plenty of fungal zombies.

The series’ Game of Thrones connections don’t end with Pascal, who memorably portrayed Oberyn Martell in that show’s fourth season. Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey, who played the young firebrand Lyanna Mormont, will co-star as Ellie, and the show will be executive-produced by Game of Thrones’ Carolyn Strauss, Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin, and of course Naughty Dog’s creative director Neil Druckmann.

No word yet on when The Last of Us (the TV show) will be ready to debut, but it’s not going to be any time soon.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.