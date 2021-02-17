See Games Differently

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Comes To Switch Next Month

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Comes To Switch Next Month
The battle for Neighborville is joined. (Screenshot: Popcap Games)

The most family-friendly competitive online shooter this side of Splatoon finally makes its way to the Switch on March 19. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Complete Edition brings the fight to Nintendo’s console and makes all released cosmetic DLC unlockable in-game without a premium store or microtransactions.

Co-developed with QLOC S.A., the Switch version of Popcap Vancouver’s silly shooter marks the first game developed with the Frostbite engine ported to the Switch. Judging from the 720p screenshots accompanying the announcement, sacrifices definitely had to be made to get the meaty engine running on Nintendo’s hardware. But now that it’s done, could Battlefield be far behind? Probably, yes, but who needs realism when you’ve got cartoon undead?

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Complete Edition will be available on the Nintendo Switch for around $50 on March 19.

