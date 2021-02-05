Playing Cyberpunk 2077 will no longer leave your PC open to getting hacked. CD Projekt Red announced this morning that it’s patched out the security flaw previously introduced through the game’s mod support.
Playing Cyberpunk 2077 will no longer leave your PC open to getting hacked. CD Projekt Red announced this morning that it’s patched out the security flaw previously introduced through the game’s mod support.
Now you can get the top stories from Kotaku delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in