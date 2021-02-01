See Games Differently

PlayStation Studios’ First Xbox Game Comes Out In April

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: February 2, 2021 at 2:30 am -
Filed to:in video games
mlb the showvideo game consolesxbox one
PlayStation Studios’ First Xbox Game Comes Out In April
You love to see it. (Image: PlayStation Studios)

As part of the new multi-year deal made between Major League Baseball and Sony back in late 2019, long running PlayStation-exclusive baseball game MLB The Show is no longer PlayStation-exclusive as of April 20. That’s when Sony releases an Xbox game with a PlayStation logo on the cover. Weird.

For years now Xbox owners have been benched while PlayStation players got the best Major League Baseball game. Well now that long national pastime nightmare is over, and the healing can begin. Not only is MLB The Show 21 coming out for Xboxes One and Series X/S, the PlayStation Blog says the game features cross-platform play so we can all play together, no matter which button we use to pitch. Everybody wins, except the folks who make R.B.I Baseball.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.