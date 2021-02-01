PlayStation Studios’ First Xbox Game Comes Out In April

As part of the new multi-year deal made between Major League Baseball and Sony back in late 2019, long running PlayStation-exclusive baseball game MLB The Show is no longer PlayStation-exclusive as of April 20. That’s when Sony releases an Xbox game with a PlayStation logo on the cover. Weird.

For years now Xbox owners have been benched while PlayStation players got the best Major League Baseball game. Well now that long national pastime nightmare is over, and the healing can begin. Not only is MLB The Show 21 coming out for Xboxes One and Series X/S, the PlayStation Blog says the game features cross-platform play so we can all play together, no matter which button we use to pitch. Everybody wins, except the folks who make R.B.I Baseball.