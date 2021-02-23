Please, Please, Please Help This Hollow Knight LEGO Become Official

Hollow Knight is an astonishingly pretty game as is, and thanks to one fan we can see just how good it’d look as a LEGO set.

A fan-made set honouring Hollow Knight, called Forgotten Crossroad, has appeared on the LEGO Ideas website. As the name implies, it’s a set mirroring the starting area of the game, although there’s a little bit of The Infection in the background as well.

Hollow Knight characters in LEGO, as it turns out, look damn fine. There’s Hornet, the classic Knight, The Last Stag (although that’s more of a separate character with its own build) and the cartographer.

“To wrap things up, the whole model is just over 600 pieces and requires some new colours, but no new molds,” creator Ben Osborne wrote.

As a reminder, LEGO Ideas submissions will be considered if they reach 10,000 supporters. It’ll then be reviewed for an official release, during which point you imagine the original developers Team Cherry will no doubt get a fun little email. (I can’t imagine it’ll be the best timing, with the amount of work that’s going into Hollow Knight: Silksong, but hey, it’s a good problem to have.)

The project has already passed one hurdle. I’ve no doubt it’ll get to 10,000 supporters pretty easily: this is Hollow Knight after all, a game that has sold millions of copies worldwide. Team Cherry has also been pretty open to merch collaborations, so I can imagine they’d happily throw their support behind an official LEGO set.

That is, of course, if enough people get behind the project. What are you waiting for? An Aussie icon awaits.