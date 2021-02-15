Praise The Aussie Who Made This Real-Time Video Game Deals Tracker

We do our best here at Kotaku, but with hundreds of new video games released every week across multiple platforms, it can be tough to keep up with good video game deals. So to help out, one Aussie legend built an automated tracker to make video game deals easier.

Similar to the site for monitoring PS5 and Xbox Series X stock, GameDeals is a pretty basic website. Anything that gets listed on any of the major Australian retailers, physical or digital, will appear on GameDeals.

Koen, the creator of the website, told Kotaku Australia that the site existed purely to help Aussies find good deals more reliably. “The website lists video game price drops across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S and Nintendo Switch from various retailers like JB Hi-Fi, EB Games, Big W, Amazon,” Koen said over email.

The site has been quietly operating for about a month, and currently operates with no ads, blockers, limits or anything of the sort. There isn’t even a donation button like PS5 Stock, although if the site becomes more popular it’s hard not to envision the server costs rising sharply.

In a phone call with Kotaku Australia, creator Koen explained that they made the website after another site stopped updating: “It’s something I would love to use myself so I thought, let’s open it up for everyone else to use as well.”

The biggest challenged, Koen added, was the maintenance. “The biggest challenges wasn’t starting, it’s maintaining – you need to make sure every website keeps working, to make sure you get all the prices all the time.”

EB Games were especially problematic, as they had stock on a store-by-store basis. That’s fine if you’re using the EB website, but when you’re comparing multiple sites all at once it can be a tricky UX issue.

GameDeals is pretty small right now — Koen explained that he has around 40 returning visitors a day. But there’s no reason it shouldn’t be more popular. The deals are clearly organised at the time of writing, the design is clean, and none of the links on GameDeals are monetised.

“It’s more about sharing the love of the hobby we all have,” the site states.

Prices are checked four times every day, and most major Australian stores are included. (If any are missing, just let Koen know with a handy email.)

It’s a great little website, so go check out GameDeals here. There are links for new games as they’re added to the stores too, which is especially handy if you’re just after Xbox Series X/PS5-optimised titles.