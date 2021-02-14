See Games Differently

President Biden Only Just Beat His Granddaughter At Mario Kart

1

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: February 15, 2021 at 9:25 am -
Filed to:biden family
creative worksdxjoe bidenmariomario kartmario kart arcade gpvideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
President Biden Only Just Beat His Granddaughter At Mario Kart
Image: Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Nintendo, Getty Images

Over the weekend President Joe Biden made his first visit to Presidental retreat Camp David and to relax he played some Mario Kart Arcade GP DX. The moment was shared by his granddaughter, Naomi Biden, on Instagram.

He raced against his granddaughter, who later shared the moment on social media. She claims that although he is a “little rusty,” he still “(barely) won.” This does imply that Joe Biden has played Mario Kart before and that his skills have since gotten rusty over time. How good was Joe Biden at Mario Kart in his prime?

Also, shoutout to whoever is helping curate and purchase arcade machines for Camp David. They seem to have good taste. I can only imagine what other arcade machines populate the base’s arcade. If it’s like any good arcade it probably has an old Pac-Man machine in the corner, rarely played, but still working.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request about whether President Biden said ‘I ama numba one’ after winning or when Americans can expect to receive their $US2,000 ($2,579) covid relief checks.

  .

Related Stories

Joe Biden Has A Fortnite Island Now

Joe Biden Has A Fortnite Island Now

It’s no giant Joe Biden hologram, but Fortnite has gotten a Biden/Harris-themed Creative island days before the US election. “Build Back Better With Biden” features mini-game challenges, easter eggs about the candidates, and voting information. Like everything about 2020, it’s more depressing than inspiring, but it’s what we’ve got.

Read more
Biden’s Animal Crossing Island Is Lovely But Meaningless

Biden’s Animal Crossing Island Is Lovely But Meaningless

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign built a propaganda island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s really lovely except when it’s not.

Read more

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I think the last time I saw a Pac-Man cabinet in the wild was in the early 80s and it was one of those built into the tables at a takeaway place. There might have been one at an arcade museum I visited in New Hampshire around 2010 but we were too busy playing Gauntlet, Monster Land and The Simpsons.

    Any good arcade would have Darkstalkers 3/Vampire Saviour, KoF ’97 and a Vs game. Whether SF vs X-Men or MvC1 or 2 to preference.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.