See Games Differently

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake Delayed Indefinitely

Ian Walker

Published 7 mins ago: February 6, 2021 at 4:24 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
creative worksdos gamesmobile gamesprinceprince of persiaprince of persia the sands of timesands of timeubisoftvideo gameswindows games
Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake Delayed Indefinitely
Screenshot: Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake has had its release date pushed back again, now for the foreseeable future, according to the company’s latest update on the game’s progress.

“[W]e have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date,” the developers tweeted today. “This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.”

https://twitter.com/a/status/1357735744463278083

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was revealed last September with a January 2021 release window before being pushed back to March 18 a few months later. The project is being headed up by Just Dance series producer Annu Koul out of Ubisoft’s studio in Pune, India.

“We understand the update might come as a surprise and we will continue to keep you posted on the progress of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake,” Ubisoft’s statement closes. “In the meantime, we want to thank you all for your ongoing support.”

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.