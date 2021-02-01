PS5 Controller Charging Stations Are On Sale Today

Like the PS5 proper, Sony’s official DualSense controller charging station is a bit hard to come by, and is sold out from most retailers. If you’re in desperate need of a charging dock for your PS5 controller, there are a few third-party options available – some of which are currently on sale.

If you don’t have a charging station, they’re worth the investment. It’s a more organised way of keeping your PS5 controllers on charge, and safer too. How many times have you, or someone you live with, accidentally kicked your controllers because they’ve been left sitting on the floor while charging?

XuTech’s fast charging dock is now $29.99, down from $39.99, reports speeds of three hours to reach a full charge for your controllers.

It comes with an 80cm USB-C cable, which will give you an extra bit of space to play around with when hooking up the dock. This PS5 charging station also has some protective measures, so you don’t have to worry about your controller being over-charged, over-heating or having it short circuit.

iplay’s PS5 charging dock is currently going for $21.99, down from $28.99. Unlike most other third-party PS5 charging docks, iPlay’s will charge the vary using the EXT port its under side. It won’t over-charge your controller either, so you’re free to leave it on charge without fear of it affecting the lifespan of its battery.

The customer reviews are mixed for this particular charger, so your mileage may cary.

WeChip’s charging dock is available for $13.68 when you apply a 10% discount coupon. It’ll take around two hours to fully charge a single, docked controller, and about four hours to fully charge two docked controllers. This charging station also offers over-voltage, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.