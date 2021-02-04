Where To Buy Or Preorder A PS5 In Australia [Updated]

Seriously, where the f*** can you buy a PS5 in Australia? And when will more be available? We asked all the retailers so you don’t have to.

Update 4/2: Updated with new information from Big W.

Big W: PS5 Stock

Update 11:00am AEDT, 4/2: It looks like Big W has another supply drop today, although only the Digital Edition is doing deliveries at the time of writing. Otherwise, you’ll have to pickup from a nearby store. Get in fast while you can!

Amazon Australia: PS5 Stock

Amazon Australia are out of stock at the time of writing, although there’s suggestions that more might appear this week or next. We’ll keep you posted.

Harvey Norman / Domayne: PS5 Stock

Update 21/01 9:21am AEDT: Harvey Norman’s PS5 stock is gone. Didn’t last long, unsurprisingly.

The Good Guys: PS5 Stock

After having to cancel previously allocated orders, The Good Guys are finally offering their first drop of PS5 Australian consoles for the year. Head here for all the details and time on when you can try and snag one. Don’t get your hopes too high though: The Good Guys have already warned their latest allocation is “limited”, which basically means bugger all.

JB Hi-Fi: PS5 Stock

While they’re out of stock on their online page, JB Hi-Fi from today (thanks @novasensei!) have begun accepting in-store preorders only. Online pre-orders aren’t available right now, and it looks like most stores have a very small allocation so it’s best to call up your local before checking in.

If JB’s opening up orders now, it means we should start to see a groundswell of stock from the other major retailers any day now. Update 20/01: While JB hasn’t started accepting online orders for PS5’s again, those who ordered in-store should be able to pick their consoles up this week.

The Gamesmen: PS5 Stock

The Gamesmen has already done a couple of surprise drops, but at the time of writing there’s no extra PS5’s (digital or otherwise) available.

Sony Store Australia: PS5 Stock

Sony’s online stock sold out, as you’d expect.

You can still get email notifications for when the next PS5 shipment will arrive via this link, but the next batch of consoles through the Sony Store won’t ship until 2021.

EB Games: PS5 Stock

From the independents to the global corporations, EB Games is likely one of the first places you’ll think of looking when you go on your PS5 hunt. Well, you’re not the only one. “We’re sold out for the next five shipments, so if you preorder now, the delivery is expected for April next year,” one sales associate told me. “We are very, very sold out.”

Another one didn’t even want to be that optimistic: “We won’t have any to sell until next year sometime. But we’re not taking any orders because we don’t know when they’re going to come, unfortunately.”

One friendly staffer gave me the full rundown of EB’s pre-order saga. “For the launch day shipment Sony gave us 15 minutes notice that they were going live … that shipment lasted about one and a half hours before it sold out.”

“After that, we had visibility from Sony on a delivery this year, maybe late November, maybe December. That one sold out within about 30 minutes.”

“Then we started doing $50 deposits for whatever we’re getting next year. After one day of that, Sony looked at how many orders we had, and went “Holy shit, please stop taking pre-orders, because we don’t have visibility on what we’re going to have volume-wise or timeline-wise, and we don’t want to keep adding people, we want to do this right.”

“So yeah, we’ve stopped taking pre-orders.”

One tidbit of information I got from a few long-time managers was that with the PS4, there was about a 6 month window between the launch of the console and being able to walk in off the street to grab one.

So the advice from EB is keep an eye on pre-orders opportunities in-store and online.

Target Australia: PS5 Stock

Still waiting for a formal date on when Target’s PS5 supply will open up again. You can buy some controllers in the meantime, but no word on when the consoles will be available.

Kogan

There’s currently no stock at Kogan, and no PS5 landing page. Plenty of PS5 games, though.

And there you have it, the state of buying a PlayStation 5 in Australia as of mid-November, 2020. Pretty dire, right?

Hopefully, someone will keep this article updated into 2021 as the situation changes. But maybe not. Godspeed!

Vodafone

Following in Telstra’s steps, Vodafone announced they will start offering PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles through their Customer Care channel.

After selling out their 2020 allocation, Vodafone’s page is taking registrations for people who want to add a PS5 to their existing Vodafone services. You need at least two eligible postpaid mobile, NBN or tablet services with Vodafone to qualify. There’s no saving (or gouging) on the price of the PS5 or PS5 Digital edition, and you can choose to pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months.

You can find more details about the offer here. We’ll let you know as soon as word becomes available as to when Vodafone’s next stock will drop.