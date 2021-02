Razer Just Shaved $3,200 Off Its Blade Pro 17

Yes, you read that headline right. Amazon have slashed a huge $3,200 off the price tag of the Razer Blade Pro 17 laptop, bringing it down to $3,699 from $6,899. If that deal is still a bit out of your price range, Amazon are also offering a few others. If you’re after some new accessories or a portable rig, you can pick up a Razer laptop, mouse or keyboard for cheap.

So how does the Pro 17 stack up as a laptop? It has a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor with a max clock speed of 5.1GHz, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, and uses a 17.3″ display (300Hz FHD or 120Hz UHD).

