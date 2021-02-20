See Games Differently

Rock N’ Roll Racing Music Might Get Twitch Streamers In Trouble

Zack Zwiezen

Published 6 mins ago: February 21, 2021 at 6:15 am -
Filed to:blizzard entertainment
blizzard gamesblizzconcreative worksentertainment culturerock n roll racingthe lost vikingstwitchvideo gamesvideo gamingvideo hostingvideo on demand serviceswindows games
Rock N’ Roll Racing Music Might Get Twitch Streamers In Trouble
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Yesterday, Blizzard released a collection of the studio’s classic games. But the studio also gave a warning to those looking to stream one of the games, Rock n’ Roll Racing on Twitch: Turn off the music. All of it.

The Blizzard Arcade Collection Bundles Three Classics For $US20 ($25) ($US25 ($32))

The Blizzard Arcade Collection Bundles Three Classics For $US20 ($25) ($US25 ($32))

Available now for PlayStations, Xboxes, Switch, and PC, the Blizzard Arcade Collection bundles together The Lost Vikings, Rock n’ Roll Racing, and Blackthorne, those early games Blizzard made before the days of Diablo, StarCraft, and World of Warcraft.

Read more

Announced and released yesterday, the Blizzard Arcade Collection contains three classic games: The Lost Vikings, Rock n’ Roll Racing, and Blackthorne. If you plan on streaming this collection, be careful when playing Rock n’ Roll Racing as the music contained in this arcade racer isn’t cleared for streaming. As spotted by PCGamesN, this PSA came via a tweet from Adam Fletcher, a community development lead at Blizzard. “If you choose to stream, please do so with the music turned off,” warned Fletcher.

The new version of the game included in the Blizzard Arcade Collection contains not just the midi classic rock covers found in the original release, but newly added full versions of these same songs. This is a cool bonus, but it also means this game contains a bunch of licensed music that might get you a DMCA strike on Twitch.

However, it’s not just the new complete versions of the songs that will get you in trouble. Fletcher also added that, for now, the old school midi track covers could also get you in trouble too. Considering one of the best parts of Rock n’ Roll Racing is the classic rock soundtrack, this isn’t a great solution.

Twitch Apologises, But DMCA Fiasco Continues With Punishments For In-Game Sounds, Deleted Clips

Twitch Apologises, But DMCA Fiasco Continues With Punishments For In-Game Sounds, Deleted Clips

Twitch’s past three weeks have been bleak, to say the least. Late last month, the company abruptly purged thousands of streamers’ videos and advised them to delete all remaining clips in advance of a massive music industry DMCA crackdown — one it had known about for months, but failed to...

Read more

Back in November, with little warning, Twitch began purging clips and streams from the site that contained any licensed music or sound effects. The situation hasn’t improved much since then.

In fact, during last night’s BlizzCon opening ceremony a recorder performance of Metallica had its music removed and replaced with generic audio by Twitch. This is a good system we have. Everything is working perfectly…

Related Stories

Everything Blizzard Announced During BlizzConline’s Opening Ceremony

Everything Blizzard Announced During BlizzConline’s Opening Ceremony

It sure as heck isn’t BlizzCon, but until we can safely gather together again in the stew of scents and juices that is a convention hall (so maybe never?), BlizzConline will have to do. Blizzard kicked off the online version of its annual convention today with a handful of announcements...

Read more
It Would have Been OK To Skip This One, Blizzard

It Would have Been OK To Skip This One, Blizzard

Tonight’s keynote for BlizzConline, Blizzard’s virtual showcase, was a tepid hour of previously leaked reveals for World of Warcraft and Diablo, some Hearthstone news, a passing mention of Diablo Immortal, and no Overwatch 2. As we’re fond of saying these days, it could have been an email.

Read more
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.