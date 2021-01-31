See Games Differently

‘Shop Contest: It’s Never Too Late For The Tall Lady

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: February 1, 2021 at 3:30 am -
Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

I resisted the siren’s call one week. But this week I can’t again. We need to do a tall lady from Resident Evil Village contest. It has to happen.

Your challenge this week: Add the Tall Lady to more video games.

This is a video game blog, at least that’s what they keep telling me. If that’s the case, then it seems only right to have a tall lady contest. Sure, we’re a bit late. But sometimes the best is yet to come or something like that. And, yes I know she has a name. Lady Dimitrescu. It’s fine. But we all know her as Tall Lady. Whatever you call her, it’s time to have some fun.

Oh and here’s a pre-cut out Tall Lady for you and your loved ones. Enjoy.

Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

