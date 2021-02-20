‘Shop Contest: The Legend Of Zelda 35th Anniversary

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Zelda franchise. But specifically, it seems today Feb 21 is the actual day the series hits the big 3-0 (plus five.) Let’s celebrate the long-running franchise by creating silly images. It’s how we do things around here.

Your challenge this week: Celebrate the anniversary of The Legend of Zelda!

Keeping this one more open to better allow you folks the freedom to create whatever silly, weird, funny or cool ideas you have featuring characters like Link, Zelda, Ganon, etc.

As for pre-cutout characters, here’s a Link and a Zelda, but a quick Google search will lead you to a whole bunch more.

Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites!

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

