‘Shop Contest: Thicc Godzilla

♫Oooooh no, here comes the big boy, Thiczilla.♫

Bear witness to a god. Check out the final design for Godzilla Singular Point’s king of the monsters, designed by Eiji Yamamori and colored by Yuji Kaneko. pic.twitter.com/tGw2zg1IWL — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 12, 2021

Your challenge this week: Share thicc Godzilla with the world.

This image of a large and in charge Godzilla comes courtesy of Netflix and the upcoming anime series Godzilla: Singular Point. Godzilla has always been thicc, but this latest one is really going for it. And I’m happy for him. Got crush those buildings and tanks Thiczilla.

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites!

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

.