Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Unsurprisingly Officially Titled Sonic The Hedgehog 2

The Sonic sequel has a name. Please, try not to be too surprised.

This morning Paramount officially confirmed that the sequel to the actually pretty solid adaptation of Sega’s iconic blue blur will spindash into theatres next April, while revealing its new logo that is…well, the old one but with a 2 on it.

Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022. pic.twitter.com/SlVk7fakp3 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 10, 2021

But! The 2 has a tail. Two tails, in fact. Because this one’s got Miles “Tails” Prower in it, as teased at the very end of the first movie. That’s cute, but now all I want for this movie is the poster to just be a new recreation of the Genesis box art for Sonic 2, the best Sonic game, please and thank you.

The news of the title may not be too surprising, but the relatively soon-ish release date definitely is. Although it’s almost 2 years apart from its predecessor, the fact that the last year movie-wise has been so barren thanks to the coronavirus pandemic makes it feel much shorter. Hell, for a lot of people, the last movie they actually saw in a theatre was the first Sonic film!

And a the rate things are going considering movie studios already feel like they’re pushing a lot of 2021 dates further and further back, Sonic 2 might be the first movie people feel safe enough to go back into movie theatres for since, well, Sonic.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is out in the U.S. on April 8, 2022… for now. You know how movie dates are lately.