See Games Differently

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Unsurprisingly Officially Titled Sonic The Hedgehog 2

James Whitbrook

Published 1 hour ago: February 11, 2021 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:booksonic the hedgehog
creative worksentertainment cultureio9platform gamesside scrolling video gamessingle player video gamessonicsonic maniasonic the hedgehogtailsvideo game charactersvideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Unsurprisingly Officially Titled Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Well, I'll be. (Screenshot: Paramount)

The Sonic sequel has a name. Please, try not to be too surprised.

This morning Paramount officially confirmed that the sequel to the actually pretty solid adaptation of Sega’s iconic blue blur will spindash into theatres next April, while revealing its new logo that is…well, the old one but with a 2 on it.

But! The 2 has a tail. Two tails, in fact. Because this one’s got Miles “Tails” Prower in it, as teased at the very end of the first movie. That’s cute, but now all I want for this movie is the poster to just be a new recreation of the Genesis box art for Sonic 2, the best Sonic game, please and thank you.

The news of the title may not be too surprising, but the relatively soon-ish release date definitely is. Although it’s almost 2 years apart from its predecessor, the fact that the last year movie-wise has been so barren thanks to the coronavirus pandemic makes it feel much shorter. Hell, for a lot of people, the last movie they actually saw in a theatre was the first Sonic film!

And a the rate things are going considering movie studios already feel like they’re pushing a lot of 2021 dates further and further back, Sonic 2 might be the first movie people feel safe enough to go back into movie theatres for since, well, Sonic.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is out in the U.S. on April 8, 2022… for now. You know how movie dates are lately.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.