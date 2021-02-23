See Games Differently

Sony Finally Announces Next-Gen VR For PS5

1

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: February 24, 2021 at 1:10 am -
Filed to:home video game consoles
playstation 5playstation vrsonyvideo game consolesvirtual reality
Sony Finally Announces Next-Gen VR For PS5
Old, boring, last-gen VR (Illustration: Sony)
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Fans of Sony’s virtual reality efforts have been wondering what was to become of console-based VR with the launch of the PlayStation 5. Today the company announces that a next-generation virtual reality system is in the works for the PS5, but it’s not going to launch this year.

There are no images of fancy next-gen headsets or screenshots of upcoming VR games. Just a simple text post on the PlayStation Blog letting everyone know that the days of having to order a special adaptor to use PS4 PSVR on the PS5 will one day be over. The only technological advancements mentioned is the incorporation of DualSense technology in the new VR controllers. Hopefully not the drifting analogue sticks.

Look for more on Sony’s next generation of console virtual reality as it gets closer to being a real thing Sony can sell to us.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.