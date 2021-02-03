Sony Is Doing Great But Making More PS5s Is Difficult

Today, Sony released its financials for the three-month period ending on December 31, 2020. Even with the pandemic and supply issues, it sold 4.5 PlayStation 5s. The hardware is a big hit! But at this time, making more of them sounds hard.

Let’s break down the numbers. During the previous quarter, which ended on December 31, Sony’s Game and Network Services saw sales jump forty per cent to 883.2 billion yen ($US8.41 ($11) billion) year on year. Operating income increased by 50 per cent during the same period to 80.2 billion yen ($US763 ($1,007) million). According to Sony, these numbers were powered by game sales (as well as DLC) and PlayStation 5 sales. Also, during the last quarter, Sony sold 103.7 million games, out of which 18.4 million were first-party games.

As previously mentioned, Sony sold 4.5 million PlayStation 5s during this quarter. What’s more, it sold another 1.4 million PS4s (note that in the previous two quarters, Sonly sold 1.9 million and 1.5 million PS4s, respectively), and there were higher profit margins on the last-gen machine. The combination of all this, as well as lots of people at home looking for stuff to do, have been good for the gaming outfit.

The demand will continue, and Sony expects to sell over 7.6 million PlayStation 5s by March 31. However, the company isn’t able to increase production, which would help meet the overwhelming interest. In today’s briefing, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said (via Reuters), “It is difficult for us to increase production of the PS5 amid the shortage of semiconductors and other components.”

It seems like getting a PlayStation 5 will still remain difficult for the foreseeable future.