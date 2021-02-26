See Games Differently

Sony’s Illustrious Japan Studio Is Basically Done For

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: February 26, 2021 at 11:50 am -
Filed to:ape escape
asobiicojapan studiolocorocopataponplayroomsie worldwide studiossonysony interactive entertainmentvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gaming
Sony’s Illustrious Japan Studio Is Basically Done For
Image: Sony
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Japan Studio, a branch of PlayStation’s development efforts once responsible for everything from Shadow of the Colossus to Gravity Rush to Ape Escape, has been downsized to oblivion by Sony, with only the team responsible for Astro’s Playroom remaining alongside a few other staff.

Responding to an initial report by VGC, a statement issued by Sony to IGN reads:

In an effort to further strengthen business operations, SIE can confirm PlayStation Studios JAPAN Studio will be re-organised into a new organisation on April 1. JAPAN Studio will be re-centered to Team ASOBI, the creative team behind Astro’s PLAYROOM, allowing the team to focus on a single vision and build on the popularity of Astro’s PLAYROOM.

In addition, the roles of external production, software localisation, and IP management of JAPAN Studio titles will be concentrated within the global functions of PlayStation Studios.

This basically means “Japan Studio” is no more, and only Team Asobi will remain developing games under their own brand.

The move has been coming, with several key staff having left the studio over the past couple of years, but still. This sucks, especially since the statement pays such little heed to the report that the studio being “re-centered” meant in actual terms “the vast majority of its development staff [were] let go after their annual contracts were not renewed ahead of the company’s next business year, which begins April 1.”

Other beloved games once coming out of Japan Studio (or its subsidiaries) include Locoroco, Patapon, Ico, the Siren series and Knack.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • So MS is building studios and Sony is effectively reducing their output?

    I can see a scenario in 3-4 years where MS has 2x more exclusives than Sony does each year. Of course Sony fanboys will say MS exclusives suck, etc, but many of their studios actually have decent pedigrees.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.