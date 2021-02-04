Steam Game Festival: Every Demo You Should Check Out Right Now

The Steam Game Festival is all about celebrating upcoming indie and AAA adventures that are sure to knock your absolute socks off.

While it’s been a difficult year for entertainment, video games have thrived. It’s meant despite delays for major TV shows and movies, 2021 will still be filled with an incredible array of games. If you’re keen to see what video games will look like this year, Steam has you covered. Every game in the Steam Game Festival (running now until February 10) lets you get hands-on, with a variety of weird and wonderful demos now available for you to peruse.

There’s hundreds of games on the list, and you probably won’t be able to get to them all but if you’ve got time, you should check out a few of Kotaku Australia’s picks. Below we’ve collected a few of our favourite awesome-looking gems, and what they’re all about.

“Tunche, a being of great power, has gone mad and now evil creatures are taking over the jungle. Help Rumi and her friends uncover the truth behind Tunche’s actions and restore peace in the Amazon in this charming roguelike action game!”

Tunche is a very cute-looking roguelike that features a distinct, hand-drawn style. It also features Hat Girl from A Hat in Time and that’s absolutely fantastic. More power to Hat Girl and her friends.

“Little Nightmares II is a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by an evil transmission. Together with new friend Six, he sets out to discover the source of the Transmission.”

The first Little Nightmares was ingenious, and the next game appears to be following in the same vein. Early previews of the sequel knocked my socks off, so I expect the rest of the game to be just as fun and frightening.

“A noir adventure spanning time and space. When a love triangle between cosmic beings becomes a bitter confrontation, you’ll witness a gunshot fired by a jealous god—otherwise known as The Big Bang. Jump into the expanding universe and search for a way to destroy creation and save your love.”

Genesis Noir has been in the works for several years now, but every glimpse we get of it looks prettier. The whole aesthetic of the game is just marvellous, and should make for a brilliant and insightful tale.

“You’re a dog wielding a magic brush! Use painting powers to explore, solve puzzles and make friends in this top-down adventure game. From creators on Wandersong + Celeste.”

Just read that description! It’s so wholesome I can’t even deal with it. But when you take a look at those incredibly funky graphics and the use of colour in the game, it’s clear the game is set to be so much more than just a cute adventure story.

“Survive A futuristic Tokyo style Detroit in this 3D runner that tells the story of Wally who has uncovered the evidence that can change his city forever. Explore a game world with a dope-tastic soundtrack featuring the authentic sounds of Detroit Artist.”

This game has some gorgeous, cyberpunk-y visuals and a style that’s hard to fault. It just looks cool and that’s what has me so excited about it.

“Children of Silentown is a dark adventure game that tells the story of Lucy, a young girl growing up in a village deep into a forest inhabited by monsters. People disappearing is nothing uncommon in the village, but this time, Lucy is old enough to investigate on her own. Or so she thinks.”

Creepy stories can be very fun, but they’re even better when there’s creepier children involved. This tale looks like some very spooky fun, and I’m excited to learn more about it.

“A jazz-punk adventure game with a twist, Don’t Forget Me is a new breed of puzzle game. Dive into the memories of your patients, use your own observations to unwrap their minds and uncover a dark conspiracy set to claim dominion over humanity.”

I’m a sucker for a good puzzle, and Don’t Forget Me looks exactly like it’ll scratch that classic point & click itch. Like others on the list, it’s inspired by cyberpunk stories, and explores deep notions of memory and identity.

“Delouse your room with sage and pack up your travel-sized ouija board, it’s time to re-enter Twin Lakes – America’s 34th most haunted city. Join Detective McQueen as he puzzles his way through 6 chilling cases, risking life and pixelated limb to solve the macabre mysteries that plague the poor town.”

If you’ve never played the original Darkside Detective, please play it. Right now, if you can. It’s the most fun you’ll have cracking supernatural cases ever and there’s bodybuilding werewolves based on Randy Savage and Ric Flair in it. Good stuff.

“Stretch your legs, clean your whiskers, and dive into Nine Noir Lives. Enjoy a “point-and-lick” comedy-noir adventure, full of humour, crazy characters, and intriguing locations. Solve challenging puzzles and answer the immortal question: how many things need to be licked to solve a murder in this town?”

The cat detective genre is on the way back, and it’s time to jump aboard. In this feline-friendly adventure, you’ll be solving murders and kicking arse in a moody, cartoon-noir world. The whole thing looks totally adorable, and perfect for any fans of solid noir sagas.

“Explore strange and wonderful islands and dark labyrinths below in this narrative puzzle platformer. Guide young mechanic Mo on her quest to repair a world on the brink of collapse. The powerful Omni Switch at your disposal may not be enough to fix the damage that hides beneath the surface…”

Minute of Islands features the kind of high-quality animation you’d find on Cartoon Network and the like. There’s a lot of care put into this game, and the style and narrative behind it looks incredible.

“Onirike is an original 3D adventure, puzzle and platformer video game which takes place in an intricate open world, designed with a non-linear narrative and presented with a peculiar audio-visual aesthetic.”

Onirike reminds me of that one really creepy scene in Courage the Cowardly Dog. It shares an odd goth vibe with games like Oddworld, and the platforming elements seem really neat. Very strange and creepy, but neat!

“Washed ashore with no memory of how you got there, an eccentric cast of locals welcome you to their quirky paradise. Divide your time between adventuring and homesteading, and discover there’s more to the island than palm trees and parrots in this colourful RPG with point & click & farm-sim elements.”

This hybrid life sim-RPG-puzzler looks absolutely fabulous, and the perfect solution for boredom alongside Animal Crossing. It almost looks like Virtual Villagers and Pokémon had a baby — and I dig that a lot.

You can check out all the demos via the Steam Game Festival hub.

Spot anything worthwhile in the latest Steam Game Festival lineup? Tell us about it and why we should play it below! There’s sure to be plenty of gems we haven’t covered in the article, and we’d love to uncover more.