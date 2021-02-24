Everything You Should Know About Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is the wholesome adventure you need in your life right now. If you’ve burned through Animal Crossing: New Horizons or you’re bored of Stardew Valley, it’s time to try something new. In Olive Town, you’ll find the zen you’re looking for.

With animals to raise, crops to plant and villagers to romance, there’s plenty to do in this nifty little farming sim. Here’s everything you need to know about the game before it launches.

Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town: Release Date

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is set to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on March 23.

There’s not long to go before you’ll be heaving and hoeing to your heart’s content.

What is Story of Seasons?

As we’ve mentioned before, Story of Seasons is the modern name for the Harvest Moon franchise.

You can check out this for a longer explanation, but the short version is a developer/publisher split meant the ‘Harvest Moon‘ name was adopted by a newer series of farm sim games, while ‘Story of Seasons‘ became the primary name of the original franchise.

If you’ve ever played Friends of Mineral Town or Harvest Moon 64, you’ve played a Story of Seasons game. It means you’ll be familiar with how the farming, fishing, cooking and building mechanics work in the game.

Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town: Gameplay

Like other great farming sims, Story of Seasons is all about planting crops, looking after your animals and living your life. Along the way you’ll gentrify Olive Town, helping your fellow residents advance their careers and love lives.

As you work your way through farm life, you’ll discover new locations in the town, new secrets and new skills. Eventually, you’ll be able to craft new clothes and buildings, wrangle a fleet of animals and discover ‘fantastical lands’ like islands in the sky, volcanos and more.

Each day brings new challenges, unlocking more of the game and town. There’s always plenty to do and plenty to celebrate.

What’s the story?

The Pioneers of Olive Town story will be wildly familiar to anyone that’s played Stardew Valley before. Your grandfather has bequeathed you an old, decrepit farm. It’s up to you to restore it by raising animals, planting crops, establishing new buildings and bonding with the townsfolk.

As you play through the game, you’ll strengthen the status of Olive Town and reinvigorate it as a hub for tourism and adventure.

Romance and Marriage

In Olive Town, there’s several romanceable bachelors and bachelorettes. While you’ll need to work at it, you can eventually unlock romantic plot lines for these characters, and work your way towards a loving marriage.

Here’s who you’ll get to choose from:

Damon , the town ‘bad boy’ who loves leather jackets and motorbikes

, the town ‘bad boy’ who loves leather jackets and motorbikes Bridgette , the sweet daughter of the animal shop owner

, the sweet daughter of the animal shop owner Emilio , a local fisherman who loves the ocean

, a local fisherman who loves the ocean Reina , who works at the museum and has an impressive knowledge of history

, who works at the museum and has an impressive knowledge of history Iori , a kind boy who bears a striking resemblance to Sasuke Uchiha

, a kind boy who bears a striking resemblance to Sasuke Uchiha Rin , who works at the town flower shop

, who works at the town flower shop Blaire , a preppy and upbeat girl who works at the town bistro

, a preppy and upbeat girl who works at the town bistro Laura, the town’s go-getting tour guide

There’s plenty of options, and plenty of opportunity to get to know each character before you make the leap. Chatting with characters every day and bringing them gifts will open up more romantic conversations, and you can take the reigns from there.

It’s just one of the ways Pioneers of Olive Town brings spice to your lonely farming life.

Beyond romance, there’s also plenty of other things to do like building up your farm, exploring the town or heading underground to find secret goods. You’ll always have something to discover in Olive Town when the Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town hits on March 23, 2021.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for a full review of Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town closer to release.